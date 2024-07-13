Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.02 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 26.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,954,000 after acquiring an additional 151,711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 42.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,759,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,070,000 after acquiring an additional 452,798 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

