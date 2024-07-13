Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.22 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in RLI during the first quarter worth $44,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in RLI during the first quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 468.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Up 0.8 %

RLI stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $149.20.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, June 21st. Compass Point increased their target price on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.