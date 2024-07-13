Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.60 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Meritage Homes worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,374,000 after purchasing an additional 151,946 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 826,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MTH opened at $177.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.98 and its 200-day moving average is $165.12. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $189.96. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

