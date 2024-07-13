Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.61 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Edison International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $77.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

