Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Starwood Property Trust worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 128,477 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 45,983 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 51,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 126,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

