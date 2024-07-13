Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $59,418,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 340,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 58,130 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

MTB opened at $155.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.21 and its 200-day moving average is $142.82. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $939,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.58.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

