Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 2,375.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

