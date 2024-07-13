Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TKO Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,121 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,069,000 after acquiring an additional 485,105 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,120,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,983,000 after buying an additional 322,126 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,189,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,056,000 after buying an additional 812,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TKO Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,094,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

Shares of TKO opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $113.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.96 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

