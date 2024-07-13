Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ESAB were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of ESAB by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 154,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of ESAB by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $95.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.86. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.38%.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

