Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $174.06 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.84 and a 200 day moving average of $165.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $244,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

