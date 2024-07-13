Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 415,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,134,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 365,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 83,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,326,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,396,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

