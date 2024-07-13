Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Makes New $4.65 Million Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 90,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 1,341.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of AL stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $52.31.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Air Lease

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.