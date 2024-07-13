Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 1,752 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $852,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 222,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 101.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 57,420 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $33.02 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $636,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,660.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

