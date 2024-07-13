Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 631 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 54.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $117,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,100 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $53.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.