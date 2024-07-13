Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $205.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.24. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.99 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

