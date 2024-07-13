Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Dropbox by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,030 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dropbox by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 869,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,361,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Dropbox by 7,701.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 618,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 936.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 282,173 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,016,264.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $193,770,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $290,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,016,264.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,709. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dropbox

Dropbox Stock Performance

Dropbox stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.