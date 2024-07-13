Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,178,513 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,531,176,000 after buying an additional 210,755 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $957,762,000 after acquiring an additional 302,222 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $787,725,000 after acquiring an additional 460,649 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $271,753,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.57.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.61. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $195.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

