Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at about $39,183,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,215,000 after buying an additional 32,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

AWI stock opened at $118.05 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

