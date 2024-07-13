Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $188.88 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.87 and a 52 week high of $219.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.