Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,521,000 after purchasing an additional 92,913 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after purchasing an additional 414,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,223,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 393,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 86,670 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $166.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $169.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.23.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

