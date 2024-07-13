Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.