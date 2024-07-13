Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $153.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.67. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.