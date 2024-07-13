Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,323 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,259 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SM opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

