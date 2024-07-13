Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 5,370 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

