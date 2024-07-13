TFG Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $359.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.52 and a 200 day moving average of $352.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

