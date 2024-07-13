The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $5,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $163.68 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

