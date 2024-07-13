The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Sells $542,750.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $418.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,082,000 after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,852,000 after acquiring an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,951,000 after acquiring an additional 516,523 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,976,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

