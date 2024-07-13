The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Home Depot by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,258,000 after purchasing an additional 495,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $359.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

