The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Cut by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $359.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.52 and its 200-day moving average is $352.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

