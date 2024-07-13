The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.2% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.19% of Procter & Gamble worth $743,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $166.64 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $393.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

