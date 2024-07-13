The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,247.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 260,807 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,424,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 8.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 44.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,006,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 308,599 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Southern Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $80.03 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock worth $2,151,644. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

