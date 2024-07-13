Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells $36,000.00 in Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.25. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 116,164 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TBPH shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

