Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 31,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $224,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,321,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,004,930.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $106,485.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $646,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $70,100.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 33,029 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $225,918.36.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 27,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $190,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $232,900.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $519,265.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 28,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $195,160.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 88,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $601,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 55,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $367,965.00.

Tile Shop Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TTSH opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.62 million, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTSH. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in Tile Shop by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 620,899 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tile Shop by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

