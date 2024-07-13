Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Barclays

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $118.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

NYSE TOL opened at $123.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $5,339,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

