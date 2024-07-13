Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 236,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.24 million, a PE ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 0.70. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $65.54.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 519.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Insider Transactions at Tompkins Financial

In related news, Director Janet M. Coletti bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

