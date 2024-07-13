Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.00.

Topaz Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TPZ opened at C$25.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 0.50. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.03 and a 12 month high of C$25.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

See Also

