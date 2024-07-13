Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
