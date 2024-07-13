Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $207.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $158.16 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TM

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.