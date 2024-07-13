TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelSky Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSYHY opened at $12.63 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.

TravelSky Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1787 dividend. This is an increase from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

