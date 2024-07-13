Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Downgraded by TD Securities

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Trilogy Metals Stock Performance
Shares of TMQ stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $88.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $26,192.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,503,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,522.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
