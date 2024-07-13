Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Downgraded by TD Securities

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $88.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $26,192.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,503,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,522.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 139,798 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 533,490 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 434,352 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth about $525,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 5.1% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

