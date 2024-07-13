Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRN opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trinity Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.