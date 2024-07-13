Tweedy Browne Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 8.4% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $179,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 290,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,979,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 39,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,122,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,643,000 after purchasing an additional 111,837 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.88 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

