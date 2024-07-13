TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on August 2nd

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 84.30 ($1.08) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 86 ($1.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.91 million and a PE ratio of -1,058.64.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
