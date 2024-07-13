TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on August 2nd

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 84.30 ($1.08) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 86 ($1.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.91 million and a PE ratio of -1,058.64.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.