U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Shares Gap Down to $19.32

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.32, but opened at $18.87. U.S. Global Jets ETF shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 557,813 shares trading hands.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the period.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

