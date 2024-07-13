Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 1,820.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $6.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBSFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

