United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Down to $47.15

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.15, but opened at $44.75. United Airlines shares last traded at $44.53, with a volume of 3,802,101 shares traded.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.26.

United Airlines Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $7,145,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 3,636.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

