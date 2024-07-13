United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading Down 2%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. 1,247,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,913,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Price Performance
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.
Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Microelectronics
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.