Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Receives Outperform Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their outperform rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

UTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

NYSE:UTI opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.93 million, a PE ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

