USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $343,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $205.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $210.38. The company has a market capitalization of $588.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

