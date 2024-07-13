Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 853.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.